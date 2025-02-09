Madrid derby ends in a stalemate - VIDEO

The Madrid Derby was the highlight of LaLiga’s 23rd round, but neither side could claim victory.

Idman.biz reports that Real Madrid, playing at home, settled for a 1-1 draw against Atlético Madrid—mirroring the result from their first encounter this season.

Atlético took the lead with a penalty, but Real Madrid responded in the second half to secure a point.

LaLiga – Round 23 Results

February 8

17:00 Celta Vigo 2-0 Real Betis

19:15 Atlético Madrid 3-0 Girona

21:30 Las Palmas 1-2 Villarreal

00:00 Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético Madrid

Idman.biz