Madrid derby ends in a stalemate - VIDEO

The Madrid Derby was the highlight of LaLiga’s 23rd round, but neither side could claim victory.
Idman.biz reports that Real Madrid, playing at home, settled for a 1-1 draw against Atlético Madrid—mirroring the result from their first encounter this season.
Atlético took the lead with a penalty, but Real Madrid responded in the second half to secure a point.
LaLiga – Round 23 Results
February 8
17:00 Celta Vigo 2-0 Real Betis
19:15 Atlético Madrid 3-0 Girona
21:30 Las Palmas 1-2 Villarreal
00:00 Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético Madrid
Idman.biz