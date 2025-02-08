8 February 2025
An unusual offer for Tottenham head coach

The adult site has offered Tottenham head coach Angelos Postecoglou the position of operations manager after the 0-4 defeat to Liverpool in the second leg of the English League Cup semi-final.

According to Idman.biz, the escort platform's statement on the social network reads: "Ange has proven that he is a perfect fit for our platform."

59-year-old Postecoglou has been coaching Tottenham since June 2023. Under his leadership, the team has won 18 of its 38 games in all competitions this season and lost 15.

