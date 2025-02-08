A new national team is being created in Azerbaijan.

Sportinfo.az has received information about this from AFFA, Idman.biz reports.

It is reported that the management has focused on the idea of ​​forming an U-14 team. Footballers who have shown themselves well in the U-13 League organized by AFFA will be involved in it.

The essence of creating an U-14 team is to prevent promising children and teenagers from being lost in the transition period and to transfer them to teams in higher age groups.

According to AFFA research, it is precisely when they reach this age that most players say goodbye to football, as a result of which the “selection pool” of the U-15 and U-16 teams is limited.

Idman.biz