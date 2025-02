40-year-old striker of Al-Nasr Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer of the Saudi Arabian football championship with 16 goals.

The second place in the list of the most productive players this season is taken by the 37-year-old striker of Al-Ittihad Karim Benzema, who scored 14 times, Idman.biz reports.

The strikers of Al-Hilal - Brazilian Marcos Leonardo and Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic, as well as Abderrazak Hamdallah of Al-Shabab - scored 12 goals each.

Idman.biz