Juventus' new signing, Randal Kolo Muani, has set a record in Serie A.

Idman.biz reports that the French forward has scored five goals in his first three league appearances—a first in Serie A since the introduction of the three-points-per-win system in the 1994/95 season.

Kolo Muani continued his impressive start with a brace in Juventus’ 2-1 victory over Como.

Notably, he is currently on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Idman.biz