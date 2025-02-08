8 February 2025
PSG make history with unbeaten start - VIDEO

8 February 2025 10:51
46
Paris Saint-Germain crushed Monaco in their latest Ligue 1 match, extending their unbeaten run this season.

PSG has now gone 21 games without a loss, marking only the third time in club history they have achieved such a start, Idman.biz reports.

The Parisian side previously remained unbeaten in their first 21 matches in the 1985/86 and 2015/16 seasons.

Currently leading the league with 53 points (16 wins, 5 draws), PSG holds a comfortable advantage.

Second-placed Marseille, with a game in hand, trails by 13 points.

Idman.biz

