The 21st round of the German Bundesliga featured one match.

League leaders Bayern Munich hosted Werder Bremen and secured a dominant victory, Idman.biz reports.

After a goalless first half, Bayern broke their opponent’s resistance in the second half. Harry Kane converted two penalties, while Leroy Sané added another goal to seal a 3-0 win.

Bundesliga – Round 21 Result

February 7

23:30 Bayern Munich 3-0 Werder Bremen

