The 24th round of Italy’s Serie A kicked off with a single match.

Juventus faced Como in an away fixture and emerged victorious after a tough battle, Idman.biz reports.

They sealed the win with a late penalty in the 89th minute, securing a 2-1 victory. Both goals for Juventus were scored by Randal Kolo Muani.

Serie A – Round 24 Results

February 7

Como 1-2 Juventus

Idman.biz