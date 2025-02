The 21st round of France’s Ligue 1 kicked off with two matches.

Idman.biz reports that Paris Saint-Germain secured another victory. Luis Enrique’s side triumphed 4-1 against Monaco in front of their home fans. Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened his goal tally for his new club, scoring in the 54th minute.

Meanwhile, Brest claimed an away victory against Nantes.

Ligue 1 – Round 21 Results

February 7

21:00 Nantes 0-2 Brest

00:00 PSG 4-1 Monaco





