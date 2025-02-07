Neftchi set to strengthen squad with new Haitian signing

Neftchi continues its transfer activities and is close to adding another foreign player to their roster.

According to Sports.az, the "white-blacks" are set to sign a deal with Jean Jayro, a member of the Haiti national team, Idman.biz reports.

Interestingly, the 26-year-old footballer, who recently left Kazakhstan's Aktobe, signed a contract with Kuwait's Al Qadsia club on January 15. However, due to issues with paperwork, the contract was mutually terminated.

After parting ways with Kilian Lebon, Neftchi has completed its search for a new player for this position, and Jayro is expected to arrive in Baku in the coming days to join Samir Abbasov’s team.

Idman.biz