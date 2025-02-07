7 February 2025
EN

Neftchi set to strengthen squad with new Haitian signing

Football
News
7 February 2025 14:15
31
Neftchi set to strengthen squad with new Haitian signing

Neftchi continues its transfer activities and is close to adding another foreign player to their roster.

According to Sports.az, the "white-blacks" are set to sign a deal with Jean Jayro, a member of the Haiti national team, Idman.biz reports.

Interestingly, the 26-year-old footballer, who recently left Kazakhstan's Aktobe, signed a contract with Kuwait's Al Qadsia club on January 15. However, due to issues with paperwork, the contract was mutually terminated.

After parting ways with Kilian Lebon, Neftchi has completed its search for a new player for this position, and Jayro is expected to arrive in Baku in the coming days to join Samir Abbasov’s team.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Araz-Nakhchivan’s Brazilian player to be out for two weeks
18:25
Football

Araz-Nakhchivan’s Brazilian player to be out for two weeks

Ramon Machado injured, will miss at least two weeks of action

Qarabag may part ways with goalkeeper
18:19
Football

Qarabag may part ways with goalkeeper

Amin Ramazanov's future at risk after injury-stricken season
Winter transfer window breaks records with unprecedented spending
17:54
Football

Winter transfer window breaks records with unprecedented spending

New highs set in both men’s and women’s football markets

Neftchi Arena Renamed
17:14
Football

Neftchi Arena Renamed

Starting from the new season, Neftchi Arena will be officially renamed Palms Sport
Kady returns to Hungary after signing with Qarabag
16:53
Football

Kady returns to Hungary after signing with Qarabag

Qarabag’s new midfielder, Kady Borges, has returned to Hungary

Emin Amrullayev: "Predicting Neftchi’s future is risky"
15:59
Football

Emin Amrullayev: "Predicting Neftchi’s future is risky"

Club official stresses the importance of patience and stability

Most read

Men's World Best Goalscorer 2025
5 February 10:52
Football

Men's World Best Goalscorer 2025

IFFHS reveals the top goal scorers of 2025
Kady Borges back at Qarabag
5 February 09:05
Football

Kady Borges back at Qarabag

The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Qarabag
Vusal Isgandarli opens scoring for Boluspor against Galatasaray - VIDEO
6 February 18:01
Football

Vusal Isgandarli opens scoring for Boluspor against Galatasaray - VIDEO

Former Azerbaijan national team striker finds the net in Turkish Cup clash

Neymar plays his first game for Santos after 12 years - VIDEO
6 February 12:44
Football

Neymar plays his first game for Santos after 12 years - VIDEO

The Brazilian star returns to his roots