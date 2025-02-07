7 February 2025
EN

Record low in the last 20 seasons of the Azerbaijan Cup

Football
News
7 February 2025 11:48
39
Record low in the last 20 seasons of the Azerbaijan Cup

In the first games of the quarterfinals of the Azerbaijan Cup, only 4 goals were scored.

In the match between Kapaz and Neftchi (0:2), two goals were scored, while in the Araz-Nakhchivan vs. Zira (1:0) and Sabail vs. Qarabag (0:1) matches, only one goal was recorded, Idman.biz reports.

The match between Sabah and Sumgayit ended in a goalless draw (0:0).

This marks an anti-record for the last 20 seasons. The same number of goals were recorded in the first games of the quarterfinals in the 2004/05 season.
The matches between Neftchi and Inter and Ganjlarbirliyi and MKT-Araz also ended without goals. MOİK lost 0:1 to Khazar Lankaran, and Karat lost 1:2 to Baku. This result has been repeated after 20 years.

The statistics from the 2004/05 and 2024/25 seasons for the first games of the quarterfinals are considered an anti-record, as fewer than 2 goals were scored in the first games of the 1997/98 season's quarterfinals, 3 of which ended without any goals.

Both goals in the match between OIK and Neftchi were scored, ending in a 1:1 draw. Kapaz – Bakili and Dinamo – Qarabag also ended goalless. As Barda Pambıgchisi ceased its activities, the match against Kur-Nur was deemed a technical result.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Araz-Nakhchivan’s Brazilian player to be out for two weeks
18:25
Football

Araz-Nakhchivan’s Brazilian player to be out for two weeks

Ramon Machado injured, will miss at least two weeks of action

Qarabag may part ways with goalkeeper
18:19
Football

Qarabag may part ways with goalkeeper

Amin Ramazanov's future at risk after injury-stricken season
Winter transfer window breaks records with unprecedented spending
17:54
Football

Winter transfer window breaks records with unprecedented spending

New highs set in both men’s and women’s football markets

Neftchi Arena Renamed
17:14
Football

Neftchi Arena Renamed

Starting from the new season, Neftchi Arena will be officially renamed Palms Sport
Kady returns to Hungary after signing with Qarabag
16:53
Football

Kady returns to Hungary after signing with Qarabag

Qarabag’s new midfielder, Kady Borges, has returned to Hungary

Emin Amrullayev: "Predicting Neftchi’s future is risky"
15:59
Football

Emin Amrullayev: "Predicting Neftchi’s future is risky"

Club official stresses the importance of patience and stability

Most read

Men's World Best Goalscorer 2025
5 February 10:52
Football

Men's World Best Goalscorer 2025

IFFHS reveals the top goal scorers of 2025
Kady Borges back at Qarabag
5 February 09:05
Football

Kady Borges back at Qarabag

The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Qarabag
Vusal Isgandarli opens scoring for Boluspor against Galatasaray - VIDEO
6 February 18:01
Football

Vusal Isgandarli opens scoring for Boluspor against Galatasaray - VIDEO

Former Azerbaijan national team striker finds the net in Turkish Cup clash

Neymar plays his first game for Santos after 12 years - VIDEO
6 February 12:44
Football

Neymar plays his first game for Santos after 12 years - VIDEO

The Brazilian star returns to his roots