Record low in the last 20 seasons of the Azerbaijan Cup

In the first games of the quarterfinals of the Azerbaijan Cup, only 4 goals were scored.

In the match between Kapaz and Neftchi (0:2), two goals were scored, while in the Araz-Nakhchivan vs. Zira (1:0) and Sabail vs. Qarabag (0:1) matches, only one goal was recorded, Idman.biz reports.

The match between Sabah and Sumgayit ended in a goalless draw (0:0).

This marks an anti-record for the last 20 seasons. The same number of goals were recorded in the first games of the quarterfinals in the 2004/05 season.

The matches between Neftchi and Inter and Ganjlarbirliyi and MKT-Araz also ended without goals. MOİK lost 0:1 to Khazar Lankaran, and Karat lost 1:2 to Baku. This result has been repeated after 20 years.

The statistics from the 2004/05 and 2024/25 seasons for the first games of the quarterfinals are considered an anti-record, as fewer than 2 goals were scored in the first games of the 1997/98 season's quarterfinals, 3 of which ended without any goals.

Both goals in the match between OIK and Neftchi were scored, ending in a 1:1 draw. Kapaz – Bakili and Dinamo – Qarabag also ended goalless. As Barda Pambıgchisi ceased its activities, the match against Kur-Nur was deemed a technical result.

Idman.biz