The 23rd round of Serie A has come to an end, with Lazio securing a vital win to move up to 4th place in the standings.

The Rome-based side claimed a 2-1 victory on the road against Cagliari, strengthening their position in the race for European spots, Idman.biz reports.

Serie A – Round 23

February 3

Cagliari 1-2 Lazio

Idman.biz