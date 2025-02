The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has launched a new monthly award to recognize the world's best footballers.

Liverpool and Egyptian national team forward Mohamed Salah has been named January’s top player, outperforming all other nominees, Idman.biz reports.

Real Madrid’s French superstar Kylian Mbappé finished in second place, while Barcelona’s Brazilian winger Raphinha claimed third.

