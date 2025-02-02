Qarabag goalkeeper: "One of my goals is to play in Europe"

"One of my biggest dreams was to play for Qarabag."

Qarabag's 19-year-old goalkeeper Sadig Mammadzade said this in a statement to PFL press service, Idman.biz reports.

The young goalkeeper first spoke about his first official appearance for Qarabag: Before the match with Kepez, the club told me that you would play in the main squad. I was very happy about this. I couldn't sleep at night from my joy. Because playing for a big club like Qarabag was my biggest dream. When I went on the field, there was excitement. But it was a good excitement".

Mammadzade said that he was a field player when he started playing football: "At that time, I was playing for Neftchi Sports Club. Once we didn't have a goalkeeper and I wanted to go into goal. After that, they liked my match in goal and it continued".

He also noted that he dreams of playing for Fenerbahce: "I am also young. I want to tell goalkeepers younger than me to always set a goal and go after it. I want to be one of those goalkeepers. Both in Azerbaijan and in Europe. One of my goals is to play in Europe. I am a Fenerbahce fan. One of my biggest dreams is to play for Fenerbahce.

Idman.biz