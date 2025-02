"I wish Russian football to return to the international arena soon".

Idman.biz reports with reference to Sport-Express that it was stated by the head of the FIFA National Associations Department Elkhan Mammadov at an extraordinary conference of the Russian Football Union (RFU).

Speaking at the conference, the former AFFA Secretary General and Executive Vice President noted that the fruitful cooperation between FIFA and the RFU continues.

