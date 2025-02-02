2 February 2025
Qarabag’s weakest continental season in the last 16 years

2 February 2025 14:12
Qarabag finished 2024/2025 continental season with the lowest indicators during Gurban Gurbanov era. There were also seasons in the 90s when the team finished early and only with defeats. However, during the period of Gurban Gurbanov’s leadership, that is, in the European Cup seasons of the last 16 years, the Aghdam club has not had such a weak indicator.

It is true that in some previous seasons, the fact that there were fewer defeats was also conditioned by the fact that it did not face so many strong opponents. However, Azerbaijani champion, in any case, broke the anti-records of the period recorded in statistical indicators, and the team’s match did not even come close to last year’s performance.

For the first time in the history of Qarabag it suffered 7 defeats in one Europa League season and 10 defeats in one European Cup season, Idman.biz reports.

Counting wins in qualifying and play-offs as standard 3 points and draws as 1 point, they have earned the lowest average per game in the last 16 years in the Europa League – just 0.37 points (3 points in 8 matches), and 0.86 points (12 points in 14 matches) in the entire continental season. Until then, the lowest figure in the Europa League during that period was 0.57 (4 points in 7 matches) four years ago. In the entire European Cup season, the team has never had an average below 1 point during this period.
As for Qarabag's highest figures, they played the most matches last season – 18 (4 in the Champions League, 14 in the Europa League). The most wins (7) and points (24) in the Europa League, and the most wins (9) and points (31) in the entire European Cup season were in the 2023/2024 season.

The highest number of points in the same tournament was in the 2021/2022 season – 25 points in the Conference League. In the same season, they won 7 victories in the same tournament, as well as in the Europa League 2 years later.

The highest average points per match was in 2013/2014 season in the Europa League - 2 (16 points in 8 matches). Since the club did not participate in other continental tournaments in that season, this is a record for Qarabag for the entire European Cup season.

Vugar Mammadov
Idman.biz

