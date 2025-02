Polish club Rakov signed a contract with 20-year-old Senegalese midfielder Ibrahima Sek.

The club's official website said that the transfer was paid for in cryptocurrency, Idman.biz reports.

This is the first such transfer in the history of Polish football.

Sek was African champion with the Senegalese U-20 national team. His contract with the Polish club is scheduled until the summer of 2028.

Idman.biz