Neymar could not hold back tears - VIDEO

Neymar, who returned to Santos after a 12-year break, held a presentation ceremony.

32-year-old striker could not hold back tears during the event, Idman.biz reports.

Brazilian footballer was touched by the fact that about 17 thousand fans shouted his name at the fully-filled Estadio Urbano Caldeira.

Neymar will earn about 166 thousand dollars a month at Santos.

He played for the main team of Santos from 2009 to 2013. During this time, Neymar scored 136 goals and made 64 assists in 225 matches in all competitions.

Idman.biz