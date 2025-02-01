1 February 2025
EN

Scored 2 goals against Qarabag and entered the list of world top scorers

Football
News
1 February 2025 10:00
40
Scored 2 goals against Qarabag and entered the list of world top scorers

The footballers who scored the most goals in international matches in 2025 have been determined.

IFFHS has compiled a table of those who scored at least 3 goals in the national team and continental cups in the first month of the year, Idman.biz reports.

The list is headed by Ousmane Dembele. The French footballer from PSG scored 4 goals in the Champions League.

Three more players scored the same number of goals in January. However, they are ranked lower due to additional indicators.

Inter's Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez is second in the table. Real Madrid's Brazilian Rodrigo is third, and Benfica's Greek player Vasilis Pavlidis is fourth.

9 of the 13 footballers on the list have scored 3 goals. Among them is Olympiacos' goal weapon Ayub El-Kaabi. The Moroccan striker brought his tally to 3 with two goals against Qarabag in the Europa League two days ago.

Qarabag lost to Olympiacos 0:3.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Milan buys striker for 35 million euros
16:25
Football

Milan buys striker for 35 million euros

Milan adds a new striker to the squad
Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
14:51
Football

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray

Milan striker Alvaro Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
Neymar could not hold back tears - VIDEO
14:01
Football

Neymar could not hold back tears - VIDEO

32-year-old striker could not hold back tears during the event
Mingachevir moved to Zagatala
13:07
Football

Mingachevir moved to Zagatala

The club is currently in the last - 10th place in the I League
Arda Guler in the European team - PHOTO
12:37
Football

Arda Guler in the European team - PHOTO

IFFHS has drawn up the U-20 team of the continent
Qarabag dropped in UEFA ranking
12:23
Football

Qarabag dropped in UEFA ranking

UEFA ranking of clubs has been announced

Most read

Record-Breaking Champions League Night: 64 Goals on January 29th
30 January 12:39
Football

Record-Breaking Champions League Night: 64 Goals on January 29th

Lille's Historic Victory, Feyenoord's Unwanted Record, and More Key Stats from the Group Stage's Round 8

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown
30 January 15:47
Football

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown

Will Qarabag’s stats finally reflect their potential in their Europa League clash against Olympiacos? A closer look at the numbers

Olympiacos vs. Qarabag: Who is the favorite?
30 January 12:08
Football

Olympiacos vs. Qarabag: Who is the favorite?

The remaining 4% anticipate a draw in Piraeus

Galatasaray face Ajax, Besiktas take on Twente in Europa League showdowns
30 January 11:53
Football

Galatasaray face Ajax, Besiktas take on Twente in Europa League showdowns

As the Europa League group stage concludes today, the stage is set for thrilling matchups, with Turkish clubs playing away against top European teams