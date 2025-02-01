Scored 2 goals against Qarabag and entered the list of world top scorers

The footballers who scored the most goals in international matches in 2025 have been determined.

IFFHS has compiled a table of those who scored at least 3 goals in the national team and continental cups in the first month of the year, Idman.biz reports.

The list is headed by Ousmane Dembele. The French footballer from PSG scored 4 goals in the Champions League.

Three more players scored the same number of goals in January. However, they are ranked lower due to additional indicators.

Inter's Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez is second in the table. Real Madrid's Brazilian Rodrigo is third, and Benfica's Greek player Vasilis Pavlidis is fourth.

9 of the 13 footballers on the list have scored 3 goals. Among them is Olympiacos' goal weapon Ayub El-Kaabi. The Moroccan striker brought his tally to 3 with two goals against Qarabag in the Europa League two days ago.

Qarabag lost to Olympiacos 0:3.

Idman.biz