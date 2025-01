The AFFA Disciplinary Committee has held a meeting to review incidents from Round 20 of the Misli Premier League and issue corresponding sanctions.

Idman.biz reports that the committee ruled that Neftchi must cover the damages caused by its supporters, who broke 17 seats during the match against Araz-Nakhchivan.

Meanwhile, Qarabag was fined 2,000 AZN for failing to comply with the AFFA representative’s instructions after their match against Turan Tovuz.

Idman.biz