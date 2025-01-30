Olympiacos vs. Qarabag: Who is the favorite?

The favorite for the Europa League group stage match between Olympiacos and Qarabag has been revealed.

A poll conducted on UEFA's official website shows a clear preference for the home team, Olympiacos, Idman.biz reports.

63% of respondents believe the Greek club will secure a home victory, while 33% are backing the Azerbaijani champions, Qarabag. The remaining 4% anticipate a draw in Piraeus.

The match between Olympiacos and Qarabag will take place on the night of January 30-31, starting at 00:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz