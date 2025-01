Azerbaijan's champion, Qarabag, has departed for Greece in preparation for their Europa League league phase match against Olympiacos.

Idman.biz reports that the team traveled a day ahead of the match, which is set to take place on January 30 at 00:00 Baku time.

Regardless of the outcome, Qarabag will bid farewell to the Europa League after this match. With 3 points from 7 games, the team is currently ranked 34th in the standings.

Idman.biz