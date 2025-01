The 21st round of Spain's La Liga has concluded with some thrilling matches.

Idman.biz reports that one of the surprises of the round was Real Sociedad's unexpected 0-3 home loss to Getafe.

However, the highlight of the day came in the final match, where Barcelona delivered a football masterclass, crushing Valencia 7-1.

LaLiga, Round 21

January 26

• 17:00: Rayo Vallecano 2–1 Girona

• 19:15: Real Sociedad 0–3 Getafe

• 21:30: Athletic 0–0 Leganés

• 00:00: Barcelona 7–1 Valencia

Idman.biz