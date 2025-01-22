Azerbaijan maintains position in UEFA rankings

The first UEFA rankings for 2025 have been published, reflecting some changes following the initial games of Matchday 7 in the Champions League and Europa League group stages.

Azerbaijan's position remains unchanged. The country is ranked 28th in Europe with 19.625 points, the same as the last ranking of 2025, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan’s contribution this season amounts to 2.875 points. These points were earned as follows:

Zira and Qarabag: 1.250 points each

Sabah: 0.250 points

Sumgayit: 0.125 points

England leads the UEFA rankings with 100.732 points.

# country 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 ranking teams 1 England 24.357 21.000 23.000 17.375 15.000 100.732 7/ 7 2 Italy 16.285 15.714 22.357 21.000 13.375 88.731 8/ 8 3 Spain 19.500 18.428 16.571 16.062 13.357 83.918 7/ 7 4 Germany 15.214 16.214 17.125 19.357 10.953 78.863 8/ 8 5 France 7.916 18.416 12.583 16.250 10.428 65.593 6/ 7 6 Netherlands 9.200 19.200 13.500 10.000 8.333 60.233 5/ 6 7 Portugal 9.600 12.916 12.500 11.000 12.450 58.466 5/ 5 8 Belgium 6.000 6.600 14.200 14.400 12.100 53.300 5/ 5 9 Czech Republic 6.600 6.700 6.750 13.500 8.700 42.250 3/ 5 10 Turkiye 3.100 6.700 11.800 12.000 7.700 41.300 3/ 5 11 Austria 6.700 10.400 4.900 4.800 8.150 34.950 3/ 5 12 Greece 5.100 8.000 2.125 11.400 8.000 34.625 3/ 4 13 Norway 6.500 7.625 5.750 8.000 6.687 34.562 2/ 4 14 Switzerland 5.125 7.750 8.500 5.200 6.650 33.225 2/ 5 15 Scotland 8.500 7.900 3.500 6.400 6.200 32.500 2/ 5 16 Denmark 4.125 7.800 5.900 8.500 5.968 32.293 2/ 4 17 Poland 4.000 4.625 7.750 6.875 8.625 31.875 2/ 4 18 Israel 7.000 6.750 6.250 8.750 2.875 31.625 1/ 4 19 Croatia 5.900 6.000 3.375 5.875 5.375 26.525 1/ 4 20 Cyprus 4.000 4.125 5.100 3.750 8.687 25.662 3/ 4 21 Sweden 2.500 5.125 6.250 1.875 9.375 25.125 3/ 4 22 Serbia 5.500 9.500 5.375 1.400 3.325 25.100 2/ 5 23 Ukraine 6.800 4.200 5.700 4.100 2.800 23.600 2/ 5 24 Hungary 4.250 2.750 5.875 4.500 5.125 22.500 1/ 4 25 Slovakia 1.500 4.125 6.000 5.000 4.625 21.250 1/ 4 26 Romania 3.750 2.250 6.250 3.250 5.125 20.625 1/ 4 27 Bulgaria 4.000 3.375 4.500 4.375 3.375 19.625 1/ 4 28 Azerbaijan 2.500 4.375 4.000 5.875 2.875 19.625 1/ 4 29 Slovenia 2.250 3.000 2.125 3.875 7.093 18.343 2/ 4 30 Russia 4.333 5.300 4.333 4.333 0.000 18.299 0 31 Moldova 1.375 5.250 3.750 2.000 2.125 14.500 4 32 Ireland 1.875 2.875 3.375 1.500 4.843 14.468 1/ 4 33 Iceland 0.625 1.500 3.000 3.833 4.062 13.020 1/ 4 34 Armenia 1.375 1.875 2.375 2.250 4.375 12.250 4 35 Kosovo 1.833 2.333 2.875 3.000 2.000 12.041 4 36 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2.625 1.625 2.000 2.250 3.406 11.906 1/ 4 37 Latvia 1.375 2.625 2.750 1.625 3.375 11.750 1/ 4 38 Finland 1.375 3.750 2.625 1.750 2.250 11.750 4 39 Kazakhstan 1.000 2.875 1.125 3.125 3.000 11.125 4 40 Faroe Islands 2.750 1.500 2.250 2.750 1.500 10.750 4 41 Malta 1.500 1.875 2.625 1.500 1.000 8.500 4 42 Northern Ireland 2.833 1.625 1.250 1.125 1.500 8.333 4 43 Lithuania 1.625 1.750 2.375 1.125 1.375 8.250 4 44 Liechtenstein 0.500 0.000 6.500 0.500 0.500 8.000 1 45 Estonia 1.375 3.666 1.166 0.125 1.625 7.957 4 46 Albania 2.000 1.625 0.875 2.125 1.250 7.875 4 47 Montenegro 1.625 0.750 1.000 1.333 2.500 7.208 3 48 Luxembourg 1.000 1.250 1.125 2.250 1.250 6.875 4 49 Wales 1.500 1.500 1.166 0.625 2.000 6.791 4 50 Georgia 1.750 1.250 1.125 1.250 1.250 6.625 4 51 North Macedonia 1.750 0.625 1.625 1.500 0.666 6.166 3 52 Belarus 1.500 0.250 0.625 1.750 1.875 6.000 4 53 Andorra 0.666 1.500 0.666 1.666 1.000 5.498 3 54 Gibraltar 1.666 1.250 0.875 0.166 1.500 5.457 3 55 San Marino 0.500 0.166 0.833 0.333 0.666 2.498 3

Idman.biz