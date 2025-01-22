22 January 2025
Azerbaijan maintains position in UEFA rankings

Football
News
22 January 2025 09:33
46
Azerbaijan maintains position in UEFA rankings

The first UEFA rankings for 2025 have been published, reflecting some changes following the initial games of Matchday 7 in the Champions League and Europa League group stages.

Azerbaijan's position remains unchanged. The country is ranked 28th in Europe with 19.625 points, the same as the last ranking of 2025, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan’s contribution this season amounts to 2.875 points. These points were earned as follows:

Zira and Qarabag: 1.250 points each
Sabah: 0.250 points
Sumgayit: 0.125 points

England leads the UEFA rankings with 100.732 points.

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

ranking

teams

1

England

24.357

21.000

23.000

17.375

15.000

100.732

7/ 7

2

Italy

16.285

15.714

22.357

21.000

13.375

88.731

8/ 8

3

Spain

19.500

18.428

16.571

16.062

13.357

83.918

7/ 7

4

Germany

15.214

16.214

17.125

19.357

10.953

78.863

8/ 8

5

France

7.916

18.416

12.583

16.250

10.428

65.593

6/ 7

6

Netherlands

9.200

19.200

13.500

10.000

8.333

60.233

5/ 6

7

Portugal

9.600

12.916

12.500

11.000

12.450

58.466

5/ 5

8

Belgium

6.000

6.600

14.200

14.400

12.100

53.300

5/ 5

9

Czech Republic

6.600

6.700

6.750

13.500

8.700

42.250

3/ 5

10

Turkiye

3.100

6.700

11.800

12.000

7.700

41.300

3/ 5

11

Austria

6.700

10.400

4.900

4.800

8.150

34.950

3/ 5

12

Greece

5.100

8.000

2.125

11.400

8.000

34.625

3/ 4

13

Norway

6.500

7.625

5.750

8.000

6.687

34.562

2/ 4

14

Switzerland

5.125

7.750

8.500

5.200

6.650

33.225

2/ 5

15

Scotland

8.500

7.900

3.500

6.400

6.200

32.500

2/ 5

16

Denmark

4.125

7.800

5.900

8.500

5.968

32.293

2/ 4

17

Poland

4.000

4.625

7.750

6.875

8.625

31.875

2/ 4

18

Israel

7.000

6.750

6.250

8.750

2.875

31.625

1/ 4

19

Croatia

5.900

6.000

3.375

5.875

5.375

26.525

1/ 4

20

Cyprus

4.000

4.125

5.100

3.750

8.687

25.662

3/ 4

21

Sweden

2.500

5.125

6.250

1.875

9.375

25.125

3/ 4

22

Serbia

5.500

9.500

5.375

1.400

3.325

25.100

2/ 5

23

Ukraine

6.800

4.200

5.700

4.100

2.800

23.600

2/ 5

24

Hungary

4.250

2.750

5.875

4.500

5.125

22.500

1/ 4

25

Slovakia

1.500

4.125

6.000

5.000

4.625

21.250

1/ 4

26

Romania

3.750

2.250

6.250

3.250

5.125

20.625

1/ 4

27

Bulgaria

4.000

3.375

4.500

4.375

3.375

19.625

1/ 4

28

Azerbaijan

2.500

4.375

4.000

5.875

2.875

19.625

1/ 4

29

Slovenia

2.250

3.000

2.125

3.875

7.093

18.343

2/ 4

30

Russia

4.333

5.300

4.333

4.333

0.000

18.299

0

31

Moldova

1.375

5.250

3.750

2.000

2.125

14.500

4

32

Ireland

1.875

2.875

3.375

1.500

4.843

14.468

1/ 4

33

Iceland

0.625

1.500

3.000

3.833

4.062

13.020

1/ 4

34

Armenia

1.375

1.875

2.375

2.250

4.375

12.250

4

35

Kosovo

1.833

2.333

2.875

3.000

2.000

12.041

4

36

Bosnia-Herzegovina

2.625

1.625

2.000

2.250

3.406

11.906

1/ 4

37

Latvia

1.375

2.625

2.750

1.625

3.375

11.750

1/ 4

38

Finland

1.375

3.750

2.625

1.750

2.250

11.750

4

39

Kazakhstan

1.000

2.875

1.125

3.125

3.000

11.125

4

40

Faroe Islands

2.750

1.500

2.250

2.750

1.500

10.750

4

41

Malta

1.500

1.875

2.625

1.500

1.000

8.500

4

42

Northern Ireland

2.833

1.625

1.250

1.125

1.500

8.333

4

43

Lithuania

1.625

1.750

2.375

1.125

1.375

8.250

4

44

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6.500

0.500

0.500

8.000

1

45

Estonia

1.375

3.666

1.166

0.125

1.625

7.957

4

46

Albania

2.000

1.625

0.875

2.125

1.250

7.875

4

47

Montenegro

1.625

0.750

1.000

1.333

2.500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1.000

1.250

1.125

2.250

1.250

6.875

4

49

Wales

1.500

1.500

1.166

0.625

2.000

6.791

4

50

Georgia

1.750

1.250

1.125

1.250

1.250

6.625

4

51

North Macedonia

1.750

0.625

1.625

1.500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1.500

0.250

0.625

1.750

1.875

6.000

4

53

Andorra

0.666

1.500

0.666

1.666

1.000

5.498

3

54

Gibraltar

1.666

1.250

0.875

0.166

1.500

5.457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2.498

3

Idman.biz

