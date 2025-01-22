Azerbaijan maintains position in UEFA rankings

The first UEFA rankings for 2025 have been published, reflecting some changes following the initial games of Matchday 7 in the Champions League and Europa League group stages.
Azerbaijan's position remains unchanged. The country is ranked 28th in Europe with 19.625 points, the same as the last ranking of 2025, Idman.biz reports.
Azerbaijan’s contribution this season amounts to 2.875 points. These points were earned as follows:
Zira and Qarabag: 1.250 points each
Sabah: 0.250 points
Sumgayit: 0.125 points
England leads the UEFA rankings with 100.732 points.
|
#
|
country
|
20/21
|
21/22
|
22/23
|
23/24
|
24/25
|
ranking
|
teams
|
1
|
England
|
24.357
|
21.000
|
23.000
|
17.375
|
15.000
|
100.732
|
7/ 7
|
2
|
Italy
|
16.285
|
15.714
|
22.357
|
21.000
|
13.375
|
88.731
|
8/ 8
|
3
|
Spain
|
19.500
|
18.428
|
16.571
|
16.062
|
13.357
|
83.918
|
7/ 7
|
4
|
Germany
|
15.214
|
16.214
|
17.125
|
19.357
|
10.953
|
78.863
|
8/ 8
|
5
|
France
|
7.916
|
18.416
|
12.583
|
16.250
|
10.428
|
65.593
|
6/ 7
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
9.200
|
19.200
|
13.500
|
10.000
|
8.333
|
60.233
|
5/ 6
|
7
|
Portugal
|
9.600
|
12.916
|
12.500
|
11.000
|
12.450
|
58.466
|
5/ 5
|
8
|
Belgium
|
6.000
|
6.600
|
14.200
|
14.400
|
12.100
|
53.300
|
5/ 5
|
9
|
Czech Republic
|
6.600
|
6.700
|
6.750
|
13.500
|
8.700
|
42.250
|
3/ 5
|
10
|
Turkiye
|
3.100
|
6.700
|
11.800
|
12.000
|
7.700
|
41.300
|
3/ 5
|
11
|
Austria
|
6.700
|
10.400
|
4.900
|
4.800
|
8.150
|
34.950
|
3/ 5
|
12
|
Greece
|
5.100
|
8.000
|
2.125
|
11.400
|
8.000
|
34.625
|
3/ 4
|
13
|
Norway
|
6.500
|
7.625
|
5.750
|
8.000
|
6.687
|
34.562
|
2/ 4
|
14
|
Switzerland
|
5.125
|
7.750
|
8.500
|
5.200
|
6.650
|
33.225
|
2/ 5
|
15
|
Scotland
|
8.500
|
7.900
|
3.500
|
6.400
|
6.200
|
32.500
|
2/ 5
|
16
|
Denmark
|
4.125
|
7.800
|
5.900
|
8.500
|
5.968
|
32.293
|
2/ 4
|
17
|
Poland
|
4.000
|
4.625
|
7.750
|
6.875
|
8.625
|
31.875
|
2/ 4
|
18
|
Israel
|
7.000
|
6.750
|
6.250
|
8.750
|
2.875
|
31.625
|
1/ 4
|
19
|
Croatia
|
5.900
|
6.000
|
3.375
|
5.875
|
5.375
|
26.525
|
1/ 4
|
20
|
Cyprus
|
4.000
|
4.125
|
5.100
|
3.750
|
8.687
|
25.662
|
3/ 4
|
21
|
Sweden
|
2.500
|
5.125
|
6.250
|
1.875
|
9.375
|
25.125
|
3/ 4
|
22
|
Serbia
|
5.500
|
9.500
|
5.375
|
1.400
|
3.325
|
25.100
|
2/ 5
|
23
|
Ukraine
|
6.800
|
4.200
|
5.700
|
4.100
|
2.800
|
23.600
|
2/ 5
|
24
|
Hungary
|
4.250
|
2.750
|
5.875
|
4.500
|
5.125
|
22.500
|
1/ 4
|
25
|
Slovakia
|
1.500
|
4.125
|
6.000
|
5.000
|
4.625
|
21.250
|
1/ 4
|
26
|
Romania
|
3.750
|
2.250
|
6.250
|
3.250
|
5.125
|
20.625
|
1/ 4
|
27
|
Bulgaria
|
4.000
|
3.375
|
4.500
|
4.375
|
3.375
|
19.625
|
1/ 4
|
28
|
Azerbaijan
|
2.500
|
4.375
|
4.000
|
5.875
|
2.875
|
19.625
|
1/ 4
|
29
|
Slovenia
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
2.125
|
3.875
|
7.093
|
18.343
|
2/ 4
|
30
|
Russia
|
4.333
|
5.300
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
0.000
|
18.299
|
0
|
31
|
Moldova
|
1.375
|
5.250
|
3.750
|
2.000
|
2.125
|
14.500
|
4
|
32
|
Ireland
|
1.875
|
2.875
|
3.375
|
1.500
|
4.843
|
14.468
|
1/ 4
|
33
|
Iceland
|
0.625
|
1.500
|
3.000
|
3.833
|
4.062
|
13.020
|
1/ 4
|
34
|
Armenia
|
1.375
|
1.875
|
2.375
|
2.250
|
4.375
|
12.250
|
4
|
35
|
Kosovo
|
1.833
|
2.333
|
2.875
|
3.000
|
2.000
|
12.041
|
4
|
36
|
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|
2.625
|
1.625
|
2.000
|
2.250
|
3.406
|
11.906
|
1/ 4
|
37
|
Latvia
|
1.375
|
2.625
|
2.750
|
1.625
|
3.375
|
11.750
|
1/ 4
|
38
|
Finland
|
1.375
|
3.750
|
2.625
|
1.750
|
2.250
|
11.750
|
4
|
39
|
Kazakhstan
|
1.000
|
2.875
|
1.125
|
3.125
|
3.000
|
11.125
|
4
|
40
|
Faroe Islands
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
2.250
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
10.750
|
4
|
41
|
Malta
|
1.500
|
1.875
|
2.625
|
1.500
|
1.000
|
8.500
|
4
|
42
|
Northern Ireland
|
2.833
|
1.625
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.500
|
8.333
|
4
|
43
|
Lithuania
|
1.625
|
1.750
|
2.375
|
1.125
|
1.375
|
8.250
|
4
|
44
|
Liechtenstein
|
0.500
|
0.000
|
6.500
|
0.500
|
0.500
|
8.000
|
1
|
45
|
Estonia
|
1.375
|
3.666
|
1.166
|
0.125
|
1.625
|
7.957
|
4
|
46
|
Albania
|
2.000
|
1.625
|
0.875
|
2.125
|
1.250
|
7.875
|
4
|
47
|
Montenegro
|
1.625
|
0.750
|
1.000
|
1.333
|
2.500
|
7.208
|
3
|
48
|
Luxembourg
|
1.000
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
2.250
|
1.250
|
6.875
|
4
|
49
|
Wales
|
1.500
|
1.500
|
1.166
|
0.625
|
2.000
|
6.791
|
4
|
50
|
Georgia
|
1.750
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.250
|
1.250
|
6.625
|
4
|
51
|
North Macedonia
|
1.750
|
0.625
|
1.625
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
6.166
|
3
|
52
|
Belarus
|
1.500
|
0.250
|
0.625
|
1.750
|
1.875
|
6.000
|
4
|
53
|
Andorra
|
0.666
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
1.666
|
1.000
|
5.498
|
3
|
54
|
Gibraltar
|
1.666
|
1.250
|
0.875
|
0.166
|
1.500
|
5.457
|
3
|
55
|
San Marino
|
0.500
|
0.166
|
0.833
|
0.333
|
0.666
|
2.498
|
3
Idman.biz