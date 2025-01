The Blues return to form with a 3-1 triumph over Wolverhampton in the Premier League.

Chelsea has finally put an end to their five-game winless run in the English Premier League.

The London club secured a much-needed victory, defeating Wolverhampton 3-1, Idman.biz reports.

This crucial win earned Chelsea three points, propelling them to 4th place in the league standings.

English Premier League – Round 22

January 20

Chelsea 3-1 Wolverhampton

Idman.biz