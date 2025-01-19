200th goal from Sabail

Sabail scored the 200th goal in the top division of the Azerbaijan championships.

The anniversary coincided with the XIX round of the Annual Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

Rufat Abdullazade scored the 200th goal of his team in the away match with Sumgait (2:0). Sabail, which increased this number to 201, achieved this in its 223rd match in the Premier League. The representative of the capital was happy with 102 goals at home and 99 away goals. Sabail is the 23rd team to score 200 or more balls in the history of national championships.

Sabail scored its first goal on August 13, 2017 in an away match against Zira (1:2). The author of that ball was Vugar Nadirov.

Idman.biz