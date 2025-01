Inter failed to secure a win on their home turf in a rescheduled match from Serie A's 19th round.

Simone Inzaghi’s side faced Bologna in a thrilling encounter that ended in a 2-2 draw, Idman.biz reports.

Despite their efforts, Inter couldn’t break away and had to settle for a point.

Serie A – Round 19 Result:

January 14

23:45: Inter 2–2 Bologna

Idman.biz