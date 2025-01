The next match of the teams playing in the current Premier League will be held.

Qarabag will face Zira, Idman.biz reports.

The match, which will take place on the auxiliary field of Azersun Arena, will start at 15:30.

Qarabag won 5:1 against Kepaz in the first inspection match of the year. Zira won over Shamakhi - 3:1.

Check match

January 12

15:30. Qarabag - Zira

Azersun Arena

Idman.biz