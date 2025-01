Benfica won the Portuguese League Cup after a 9-year break.

Reds won against Sporting in the final, Idman.biz reports.

The main time of the match ended with a score of 1:1, and Benfica won in the penalty shootout - 7:6.

League Cup has been held in Portugal since 2008, and Benfica has won this competition more than anyone - 8 times.

