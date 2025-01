Test matches with the participation of the clubs of the current Premier League continue.

Today Araz-Nakhchivan and Sabail met, Idman.biz reports.

The match took place in Azersun Arena. In the match where all the goals were scored in the second half, the representative of Nakhchivan won 2:1.

Araz-Nakhchivan went to the winter break in the second place, Sabail in the last place.

Check match

January 11

15:00. Araz-Nakhchivan - Sabail - 2:1

Azersun Arena

Idman.biz