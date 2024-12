The situation of Manchester City player Ruben Dias has been clarified.

It was announced by the head coach of the team, Pep Guardiola, Idman.biz reports.

He said that the 27-year-old Portuguese defender will be out of action for 3-4 weeks. In the match with Manchester United (1:2), the injured player has a muscle injury.

Dias played 19 matches in the current season.

