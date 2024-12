Today, the 18th round of the Misli Premier League has kicked off.

The final round of 2024 began in Tovuz, Idman.biz reports.

In the only match of the day, Kapaz hosted Sumgayit, and the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

The round will conclude on December 22.

Misli Premier League 18th Round December 20 (Friday)

16:00 – Kapaz vs. Sumgayit – 0:0

Idman.biz