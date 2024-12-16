16 December 2024
Referees for Qarabag match announced

Football
News
16 December 2024 16:41
Referees for Qarabag match announced

The next refereeing appointments in the Misli Premier League have been revealed.

The officials for the postponed match between Shamakhi and Qarabag, originally part of the third round, have been announced, Idman.biz reports.

The match will be officiated by Rashad Ahmadov. The game is scheduled to take place on December 19.

Misli Premier League
Postponed Match from Round 3
December 19, 14:00
Shamakhi vs. Qarabag
Referees: Rashad Ahmadov, Vusal Mammadov, Teymur Teymurov, Rauf Allahverdiyev
VAR: Ingilab Mammadov
AVAR: Namiq Huseynov
Referee Inspector: Rahim Hasanov
AFFA Representative: Azer Asgarov
Shamakhi City Stadium

Idman.biz

