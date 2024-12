The latest managerial resignation in the English Premier League has taken place.

Idman.biz reports that Southampton has announced the departure of Russell Martin.

The coach, who joined the club in the summer of 2023, was dismissed following the match against Tottenham. The Saints suffered a heavy 0-5 defeat, with all five goals conceded in the first 25 minutes of the game.

Southampton, with only 5 points from 16 matches, is currently at the bottom of the league standings.

Idman.biz