For the first time in Premier League history, the reigning champion has lost a match after leading until the 88th minute.

Idman.biz reports that this unexpected setback was experienced by last season's champions, Manchester City.

In a thrilling Round 16 clash against Manchester United, Pep Guardiola's side held a 1-0 lead until the 88th minute. However, they ultimately suffered a 1-2 defeat.

Currently, Manchester City is ranked 5th in the league standings.

Idman.biz