4 more matches of the 17th round took place in the Spanish La Liga.

Real suffered a loss of points, Idman.biz reports.

Madrid players were the guests of Rayo Valecano. The winner was not determined in the match where 6 goals were scored.

Sevilla defeated Celta at home.

Spanish La Liga

17th round

Espanyol - Osasuna - 0:0

Mallorca - Girona - 2:1

Seville - Celta - 1:0

Rayo Vallecano - Real - 3:3

Idman.biz