12 December 2024
Azerbaijan retains position in UEFA rankings

12 December 2024 09:24
26
The latest UEFA country rankings have been released, confirming Azerbaijan's position remains unchanged.

Matches from the sixth round of the Champions League league phase and the first day of Europa League fixtures have caused minor shifts in points but no changes in standings, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan holds 27th place in Europe with a total of 19.625 points.

For the current season, Azerbaijani clubs have contributed a combined 2.875 points. Zira and Qarabag earned 1.250 points each, while Sabah added 0.250 and Sumgayit brought in 0.125 points.

England continues to lead the rankings with 98.249 points.

country

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

ranking

teams

1

England

24.357

21.000

23.000

17.375

12.517

98.249

7/ 7

2

Italy

16.285

15.714

22.357

21.000

10.750

86.106

8/ 8

3

Spain

19.500

18.428

16.571

16.062

10.607

81.168

7/ 7

4

Germany

15.214

16.214

17.125

19.357

10.125

78.035

8/ 8

5

France

7.916

18.416

12.583

16.250

9.500

64.665

6/ 7

6

Netherlands

9.200

19.200

13.500

10.000

7.666

59.566

5/ 6

7

Portugal

9.600

12.916

12.500

11.000

10.675

56.691

5/ 5

8

Belgium

6.000

6.600

14.200

14.400

9.000

50.200

5/ 5

9

Czech Republic

6.600

6.700

6.750

13.500

8.300

41.850

4/ 5

10

Turkiye

3.100

6.700

11.800

12.000

6.500

40.100

4/ 5

11

Austria

6.700

10.400

4.900

4.800

6.875

33.675

4/ 5

12

Norway

6.500

7.625

5.750

8.000

5.375

33.250

2/ 4

13

Greece

5.100

8.000

2.125

11.400

5.875

32.500

3/ 4

14

Scotland

8.500

7.900

3.500

6.400

5.800

32.100

3/ 5

15

Switzerland

5.125

7.750

8.500

5.200

5.200

31.775

3/ 5

16

Denmark

4.125

7.800

5.900

8.500

5.250

31.575

2/ 4

17

Israel

7.000

6.750

6.250

8.750

2.375

31.125

1/ 4

18

Poland

4.000

4.625

7.750

6.875

7.500

30.750

2/ 4

19

Croatia

5.900

6.000

3.375

5.875

5.375

26.525

1/ 4

20

Serbia

5.500

9.500

5.375

1.400

2.900

24.675

2/ 5

21

Ukraine

6.800

4.200

5.700

4.100

2.600

23.400

2/ 5

22

Sweden

2.500

5.125

6.250

1.875

6.750

22.500

3/ 4

23

Hungary

4.250

2.750

5.875

4.500

5.125

22.500

1/ 4

24

Cyprus

4.000

4.125

5.100

3.750

5.500

22.475

3/ 4

25

Slovakia

1.500

4.125

6.000

5.000

4.625

21.250

1/ 4

26

Romania

3.750

2.250

6.250

3.250

4.875

20.375

1/ 4

27

Azerbaijan

2.500

4.375

4.000

5.875

2.875

19.625

1/ 4

28

Bulgaria

4.000

3.375

4.500

4.375

3.125

19.375

1/ 4

29

Russia

4.333

5.300

4.333

4.333

0.000

18.299

0

30

Slovenia

2.250

3.000

2.125

3.875

5.875

17.125

2/ 4

31

Moldova

1.375

5.250

3.750

2.000

1.875

14.250

1/ 4

32

Ireland

1.875

2.875

3.375

1.500

3.875

13.500

1/ 4

33

Iceland

0.625

1.500

3.000

3.833

3.625

12.583

1/ 4

34

Armenia

1.375

1.875

2.375

2.250

4.375

12.250

1/ 4

35

Kosovo

1.833

2.333

2.875

3.000

2.000

12.041

4

36

Latvia

1.375

2.625

2.750

1.625

3.375

11.750

1/ 4

37

Bosnia-Herzegovina

2.625

1.625

2.000

2.250

3.000

11.500

1/ 4

38

Finland

1.375

3.750

2.625

1.750

2.000

11.500

1/ 4

39

Kazakhstan

1.000

2.875

1.125

3.125

2.750

10.875

1/ 4

40

Faroe Islands

2.750

1.500

2.250

2.750

1.500

10.750

4

41

Malta

1.500

1.875

2.625

1.500

1.000

8.500

4

42

Lithuania

1.625

1.750

2.375

1.125

1.375

8.250

4

43

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6.500

0.500

0.500

8.000

1

44

Estonia

1.375

3.666

1.166

0.125

1.625

7.957

4

45

Albania

2.000

1.625

0.875

2.125

1.250

7.875

4

46

Northern Ireland

2.833

1.625

1.250

1.125

1.000

7.833

1/ 4

47

Montenegro

1.625

0.750

1.000

1.333

2.500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1.000

1.250

1.125

2.250

1.250

6.875

4

49

Wales

1.500

1.500

1.166

0.625

2.000

6.791

1/ 4

50

Georgia

1.750

1.250

1.125

1.250

1.250

6.625

4

51

North Macedonia

1.750

0.625

1.625

1.500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1.500

0.250

0.625

1.750

1.375

5.500

1/ 4

53

Andorra

0.666

1.500

0.666

1.666

1.000

5.498

3

54

Gibraltar

1.666

1.250

0.875

0.166

1.500

5.457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2.498

3

Idman.biz

Tags:

