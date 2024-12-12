Azerbaijan retains position in UEFA rankings

The latest UEFA country rankings have been released, confirming Azerbaijan's position remains unchanged.
Matches from the sixth round of the Champions League league phase and the first day of Europa League fixtures have caused minor shifts in points but no changes in standings, Idman.biz reports.
Azerbaijan holds 27th place in Europe with a total of 19.625 points.
For the current season, Azerbaijani clubs have contributed a combined 2.875 points. Zira and Qarabag earned 1.250 points each, while Sabah added 0.250 and Sumgayit brought in 0.125 points.
England continues to lead the rankings with 98.249 points.
|
#
|
country
|
20/21
|
21/22
|
22/23
|
23/24
|
24/25
|
ranking
|
teams
|
1
|
England
|
24.357
|
21.000
|
23.000
|
17.375
|
12.517
|
98.249
|
7/ 7
|
2
|
Italy
|
16.285
|
15.714
|
22.357
|
21.000
|
10.750
|
86.106
|
8/ 8
|
3
|
Spain
|
19.500
|
18.428
|
16.571
|
16.062
|
10.607
|
81.168
|
7/ 7
|
4
|
Germany
|
15.214
|
16.214
|
17.125
|
19.357
|
10.125
|
78.035
|
8/ 8
|
5
|
France
|
7.916
|
18.416
|
12.583
|
16.250
|
9.500
|
64.665
|
6/ 7
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
9.200
|
19.200
|
13.500
|
10.000
|
7.666
|
59.566
|
5/ 6
|
7
|
Portugal
|
9.600
|
12.916
|
12.500
|
11.000
|
10.675
|
56.691
|
5/ 5
|
8
|
Belgium
|
6.000
|
6.600
|
14.200
|
14.400
|
9.000
|
50.200
|
5/ 5
|
9
|
Czech Republic
|
6.600
|
6.700
|
6.750
|
13.500
|
8.300
|
41.850
|
4/ 5
|
10
|
Turkiye
|
3.100
|
6.700
|
11.800
|
12.000
|
6.500
|
40.100
|
4/ 5
|
11
|
Austria
|
6.700
|
10.400
|
4.900
|
4.800
|
6.875
|
33.675
|
4/ 5
|
12
|
Norway
|
6.500
|
7.625
|
5.750
|
8.000
|
5.375
|
33.250
|
2/ 4
|
13
|
Greece
|
5.100
|
8.000
|
2.125
|
11.400
|
5.875
|
32.500
|
3/ 4
|
14
|
Scotland
|
8.500
|
7.900
|
3.500
|
6.400
|
5.800
|
32.100
|
3/ 5
|
15
|
Switzerland
|
5.125
|
7.750
|
8.500
|
5.200
|
5.200
|
31.775
|
3/ 5
|
16
|
Denmark
|
4.125
|
7.800
|
5.900
|
8.500
|
5.250
|
31.575
|
2/ 4
|
17
|
Israel
|
7.000
|
6.750
|
6.250
|
8.750
|
2.375
|
31.125
|
1/ 4
|
18
|
Poland
|
4.000
|
4.625
|
7.750
|
6.875
|
7.500
|
30.750
|
2/ 4
|
19
|
Croatia
|
5.900
|
6.000
|
3.375
|
5.875
|
5.375
|
26.525
|
1/ 4
|
20
|
Serbia
|
5.500
|
9.500
|
5.375
|
1.400
|
2.900
|
24.675
|
2/ 5
|
21
|
Ukraine
|
6.800
|
4.200
|
5.700
|
4.100
|
2.600
|
23.400
|
2/ 5
|
22
|
Sweden
|
2.500
|
5.125
|
6.250
|
1.875
|
6.750
|
22.500
|
3/ 4
|
23
|
Hungary
|
4.250
|
2.750
|
5.875
|
4.500
|
5.125
|
22.500
|
1/ 4
|
24
|
Cyprus
|
4.000
|
4.125
|
5.100
|
3.750
|
5.500
|
22.475
|
3/ 4
|
25
|
Slovakia
|
1.500
|
4.125
|
6.000
|
5.000
|
4.625
|
21.250
|
1/ 4
|
26
|
Romania
|
3.750
|
2.250
|
6.250
|
3.250
|
4.875
|
20.375
|
1/ 4
|
27
|
Azerbaijan
|
2.500
|
4.375
|
4.000
|
5.875
|
2.875
|
19.625
|
1/ 4
|
28
|
Bulgaria
|
4.000
|
3.375
|
4.500
|
4.375
|
3.125
|
19.375
|
1/ 4
|
29
|
Russia
|
4.333
|
5.300
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
0.000
|
18.299
|
0
|
30
|
Slovenia
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
2.125
|
3.875
|
5.875
|
17.125
|
2/ 4
|
31
|
Moldova
|
1.375
|
5.250
|
3.750
|
2.000
|
1.875
|
14.250
|
1/ 4
|
32
|
Ireland
|
1.875
|
2.875
|
3.375
|
1.500
|
3.875
|
13.500
|
1/ 4
|
33
|
Iceland
|
0.625
|
1.500
|
3.000
|
3.833
|
3.625
|
12.583
|
1/ 4
|
34
|
Armenia
|
1.375
|
1.875
|
2.375
|
2.250
|
4.375
|
12.250
|
1/ 4
|
35
|
Kosovo
|
1.833
|
2.333
|
2.875
|
3.000
|
2.000
|
12.041
|
4
|
36
|
Latvia
|
1.375
|
2.625
|
2.750
|
1.625
|
3.375
|
11.750
|
1/ 4
|
37
|
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|
2.625
|
1.625
|
2.000
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
11.500
|
1/ 4
|
38
|
Finland
|
1.375
|
3.750
|
2.625
|
1.750
|
2.000
|
11.500
|
1/ 4
|
39
|
Kazakhstan
|
1.000
|
2.875
|
1.125
|
3.125
|
2.750
|
10.875
|
1/ 4
|
40
|
Faroe Islands
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
2.250
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
10.750
|
4
|
41
|
Malta
|
1.500
|
1.875
|
2.625
|
1.500
|
1.000
|
8.500
|
4
|
42
|
Lithuania
|
1.625
|
1.750
|
2.375
|
1.125
|
1.375
|
8.250
|
4
|
43
|
Liechtenstein
|
0.500
|
0.000
|
6.500
|
0.500
|
0.500
|
8.000
|
1
|
44
|
Estonia
|
1.375
|
3.666
|
1.166
|
0.125
|
1.625
|
7.957
|
4
|
45
|
Albania
|
2.000
|
1.625
|
0.875
|
2.125
|
1.250
|
7.875
|
4
|
46
|
Northern Ireland
|
2.833
|
1.625
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.000
|
7.833
|
1/ 4
|
47
|
Montenegro
|
1.625
|
0.750
|
1.000
|
1.333
|
2.500
|
7.208
|
3
|
48
|
Luxembourg
|
1.000
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
2.250
|
1.250
|
6.875
|
4
|
49
|
Wales
|
1.500
|
1.500
|
1.166
|
0.625
|
2.000
|
6.791
|
1/ 4
|
50
|
Georgia
|
1.750
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.250
|
1.250
|
6.625
|
4
|
51
|
North Macedonia
|
1.750
|
0.625
|
1.625
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
6.166
|
3
|
52
|
Belarus
|
1.500
|
0.250
|
0.625
|
1.750
|
1.375
|
5.500
|
1/ 4
|
53
|
Andorra
|
0.666
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
1.666
|
1.000
|
5.498
|
3
|
54
|
Gibraltar
|
1.666
|
1.250
|
0.875
|
0.166
|
1.500
|
5.457
|
3
|
55
|
San Marino
|
0.500
|
0.166
|
0.833
|
0.333
|
0.666
|
2.498
|
3
Idman.biz