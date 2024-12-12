Azerbaijan retains position in UEFA rankings

The latest UEFA country rankings have been released, confirming Azerbaijan's position remains unchanged.

Matches from the sixth round of the Champions League league phase and the first day of Europa League fixtures have caused minor shifts in points but no changes in standings, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan holds 27th place in Europe with a total of 19.625 points.

For the current season, Azerbaijani clubs have contributed a combined 2.875 points. Zira and Qarabag earned 1.250 points each, while Sabah added 0.250 and Sumgayit brought in 0.125 points.

England continues to lead the rankings with 98.249 points.

# country 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 ranking teams 1 England 24.357 21.000 23.000 17.375 12.517 98.249 7/ 7 2 Italy 16.285 15.714 22.357 21.000 10.750 86.106 8/ 8 3 Spain 19.500 18.428 16.571 16.062 10.607 81.168 7/ 7 4 Germany 15.214 16.214 17.125 19.357 10.125 78.035 8/ 8 5 France 7.916 18.416 12.583 16.250 9.500 64.665 6/ 7 6 Netherlands 9.200 19.200 13.500 10.000 7.666 59.566 5/ 6 7 Portugal 9.600 12.916 12.500 11.000 10.675 56.691 5/ 5 8 Belgium 6.000 6.600 14.200 14.400 9.000 50.200 5/ 5 9 Czech Republic 6.600 6.700 6.750 13.500 8.300 41.850 4/ 5 10 Turkiye 3.100 6.700 11.800 12.000 6.500 40.100 4/ 5 11 Austria 6.700 10.400 4.900 4.800 6.875 33.675 4/ 5 12 Norway 6.500 7.625 5.750 8.000 5.375 33.250 2/ 4 13 Greece 5.100 8.000 2.125 11.400 5.875 32.500 3/ 4 14 Scotland 8.500 7.900 3.500 6.400 5.800 32.100 3/ 5 15 Switzerland 5.125 7.750 8.500 5.200 5.200 31.775 3/ 5 16 Denmark 4.125 7.800 5.900 8.500 5.250 31.575 2/ 4 17 Israel 7.000 6.750 6.250 8.750 2.375 31.125 1/ 4 18 Poland 4.000 4.625 7.750 6.875 7.500 30.750 2/ 4 19 Croatia 5.900 6.000 3.375 5.875 5.375 26.525 1/ 4 20 Serbia 5.500 9.500 5.375 1.400 2.900 24.675 2/ 5 21 Ukraine 6.800 4.200 5.700 4.100 2.600 23.400 2/ 5 22 Sweden 2.500 5.125 6.250 1.875 6.750 22.500 3/ 4 23 Hungary 4.250 2.750 5.875 4.500 5.125 22.500 1/ 4 24 Cyprus 4.000 4.125 5.100 3.750 5.500 22.475 3/ 4 25 Slovakia 1.500 4.125 6.000 5.000 4.625 21.250 1/ 4 26 Romania 3.750 2.250 6.250 3.250 4.875 20.375 1/ 4 27 Azerbaijan 2.500 4.375 4.000 5.875 2.875 19.625 1/ 4 28 Bulgaria 4.000 3.375 4.500 4.375 3.125 19.375 1/ 4 29 Russia 4.333 5.300 4.333 4.333 0.000 18.299 0 30 Slovenia 2.250 3.000 2.125 3.875 5.875 17.125 2/ 4 31 Moldova 1.375 5.250 3.750 2.000 1.875 14.250 1/ 4 32 Ireland 1.875 2.875 3.375 1.500 3.875 13.500 1/ 4 33 Iceland 0.625 1.500 3.000 3.833 3.625 12.583 1/ 4 34 Armenia 1.375 1.875 2.375 2.250 4.375 12.250 1/ 4 35 Kosovo 1.833 2.333 2.875 3.000 2.000 12.041 4 36 Latvia 1.375 2.625 2.750 1.625 3.375 11.750 1/ 4 37 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2.625 1.625 2.000 2.250 3.000 11.500 1/ 4 38 Finland 1.375 3.750 2.625 1.750 2.000 11.500 1/ 4 39 Kazakhstan 1.000 2.875 1.125 3.125 2.750 10.875 1/ 4 40 Faroe Islands 2.750 1.500 2.250 2.750 1.500 10.750 4 41 Malta 1.500 1.875 2.625 1.500 1.000 8.500 4 42 Lithuania 1.625 1.750 2.375 1.125 1.375 8.250 4 43 Liechtenstein 0.500 0.000 6.500 0.500 0.500 8.000 1 44 Estonia 1.375 3.666 1.166 0.125 1.625 7.957 4 45 Albania 2.000 1.625 0.875 2.125 1.250 7.875 4 46 Northern Ireland 2.833 1.625 1.250 1.125 1.000 7.833 1/ 4 47 Montenegro 1.625 0.750 1.000 1.333 2.500 7.208 3 48 Luxembourg 1.000 1.250 1.125 2.250 1.250 6.875 4 49 Wales 1.500 1.500 1.166 0.625 2.000 6.791 1/ 4 50 Georgia 1.750 1.250 1.125 1.250 1.250 6.625 4 51 North Macedonia 1.750 0.625 1.625 1.500 0.666 6.166 3 52 Belarus 1.500 0.250 0.625 1.750 1.375 5.500 1/ 4 53 Andorra 0.666 1.500 0.666 1.666 1.000 5.498 3 54 Gibraltar 1.666 1.250 0.875 0.166 1.500 5.457 3 55 San Marino 0.500 0.166 0.833 0.333 0.666 2.498 3

Idman.biz