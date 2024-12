On December 11, football legend Lionel Messi, along with global stars Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, concluded their visit to Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz, citing Oxu.az, reports that businessman Adnan Ahmadzade bid farewell to the players at the airport.

During their time in Baku, Messi and his teammates participated in various events as part of their memorable trip.

