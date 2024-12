On December 11, football legend Lionel Messi, along with global stars Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, visited the Alley of Honors in Baku to pay respects at the grave of the national leader, Heydar Aliyev.

Idman.biz, citing to Oxu.Az, reports that the group commemorated the nationwide leader and laid a wreath at his tomb.

Messi and his teammates were accompanied by businessman Adnan Ahmadzada during the visit.

Idman.biz