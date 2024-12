The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has revealed the top-performing clubs for the month, with Atlético Madrid leading the pack.

The Spanish club earned 64 points in November, claiming the top spot, Idman.biz reports.

Bayern Munich followed closely with 61 points, securing second place. Meanwhile, Liverpool, Atalanta, and AC Milan shared the third spot with 58 points each.

October’s best team was Fiorentina.

Idman.biz