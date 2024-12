Neftchi suffered their 20th heavy defeat in the history of Azerbaijani championships during the 15th round of the Misli Premier League.

According to Idman.biz, the team faced a 0-3 loss against Qarabag on their home turf.

A constant participant in the national championship since 1992, Neftchi has lost by three or more goals 6 times at home and 14 times away. Their first such defeat occurred in the 1992 season in an away match against Khazar Sumgayit, ending 0-3.

Idman.biz