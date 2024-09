AFFA's Disciplinary Committee discussed the scandal that happened in the Youth League.

Idman.biz reports that the institution punished the football players who got into a slapfight during the Kapaz - Turan Tovuz match.

Sanan Aliyev, one of the hosts, and Eljan Khalilov, one of the visitors, were punished with a red card for slapping an opponent in the derby. AFFA disqualified both players for 4 games.

Idman.biz