Sabah scored the 250th goal in the Azerbaijan championships.

Idman.biz reports that this happened during the Misli Premier League VII round.

Sabah met Sabail in the Baku derby and won 4:2.

The last goal in the match was a jubilee for the guests. Pavol Safranko scored the goal in penalty.

Sabah scored the 250th goal in the 183rd game. Marko Dević scored the first goal of the capital representative on August 12, 2018. He scored a penalty kick in the away match against Keshla - 1:0.

Idman.biz