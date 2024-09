The prize amounts for the players of Galatasaray who won the Istanbul derby against Fenerbahce with a score of 3:1 has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that Fanatik published information that each player of Yellow Reds was given a reward in the amount of 1.5 million TL (74.6 thousand AZN).

With this victory, Galatasaray stopped the 32-game unbeaten streak, which is a record for Fenerbahce.

Idman.biz