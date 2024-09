2014 World Champion Lukas Podolski has stood out after a break of more than 7 months.

As Idman.biz reports, 39-year-old scored 2 goals in the game where Gornik Zabrze won 3:0 against GKS within the 9th round of the Polish Championship.

Podolski, who previously defended the honor of clubs such as Bayern, Arsenal, Inter and Galatasaray, has been playing in his homeland Gornik Zabrze since 2021.

He played 130 games (49 goals) for the German national team between 2004 and 2017.

