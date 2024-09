Mahir Emreli, striker of the Azerbaijan national team, made his debut in Germany's II Bundesliga club Nuremberg today.

Emreli entered the field in the 39th minute of the match in which Nuremberg tested Hertha, Idman.biz reports.

He replaced the injured Benjamin Goller. Emreli was on the field for 55 minutes and was punished with a yellow card in the 90th plus 5th minute. The match ended with a 2:0 victory for the guests.

After this defeat, Nuremberg ranked 11th with 7 points.

Idman.biz