Mahir Emreli, striker of the Azerbaijan national team, made his debut in Germany's II Bundesliga club Nuremberg today.

Emreli entered the field in the 39th minute of the match in which Nuremberg tested Hertha, Idman.biz reports.

He replaced the injured Benjamin Goller.

After the first half, Mahir's team is behind with a score of 0:1.

