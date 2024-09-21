21 September 2024
First in a season, 234th in history

21 September 2024 15:15
The first own goal was recorded in the 2024/25 season of the current Premier League.

It happened in the match Qarabag - Neftchi (4:0) of the VII round, Idman.biz reports.

Robert Bauer, the player of the guests, scored the ball into his own goal. This was the 234th own goal in the history of the national championships.

Neftchi football players hit the ball into their own goal for the 25th time in the Azerbaijan championships. This is an anti-record in the history of the race. Qarabag was happy for the opponent's goal for the 34th time, thus breaking the record it owns.

8 of the own goals of Neftchi coincided with the meetings with Qarabag.

Idman.biz

