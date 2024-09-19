Second defeat from Azerbaijan

Today, the Azerbaijan women's national U15 team played their second game in the UEFA's youth development tournament organized in Minsk, Belarus.

Idman.biz reports that the team faced Uzbekistan at the Training Center of the Belarusian Football Federation. The match ended with a 2:1 victory for Uzbekistan. Konul Huseynov scored the goal for Azerbaijan in the 76th minute.

The Azerbaijan national team will play their last match against the Russian team on September 22.

Azerbaijan lost 1:8 to Belarus in the first game.

Idman.biz