19 September 2024
EN

Second defeat from Azerbaijan

Football
News
19 September 2024 17:19
10
Second defeat from Azerbaijan

Today, the Azerbaijan women's national U15 team played their second game in the UEFA's youth development tournament organized in Minsk, Belarus.

Idman.biz reports that the team faced Uzbekistan at the Training Center of the Belarusian Football Federation. The match ended with a 2:1 victory for Uzbekistan. Konul Huseynov scored the goal for Azerbaijan in the 76th minute.

The Azerbaijan national team will play their last match against the Russian team on September 22.

Azerbaijan lost 1:8 to Belarus in the first game.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”
18:24
World football

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”

Despite Lionel Messi playing for Argentina in the final, the team could not win due to the referee's stubborn zeal
Ronaldo and Stefano Pioli: Looking Back at Their Past Encounters
17:53
Football

Ronaldo and Stefano Pioli: Looking Back at Their Past Encounters

Cristiano Ronaldo has never played under Pioli’s direct management
Gara Garayev leaves Neftchi - OFFICIAL - VIDEO
16:24
Football

Gara Garayev leaves Neftchi - OFFICIAL - VIDEO

Neftchi football club terminated the contract

Did Gara Garayev leave Neftchi? - Official Statement
14:46
Football

Did Gara Garayev leave Neftchi? - Official Statement

Neftchi has officially addressed the rumors regarding Gara Garayev's departure from the club
Foundation stone was laid for “Imarat” Stadium in Aghdam city
14:45
Football

Foundation stone was laid for “Imarat” Stadium in Aghdam city

On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the “Imarat” Stadium in the city of Aghdam
Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"
14:24
Football

Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"

"I am very happy to be here. I'm a little excited"

Most read

Scorer of the World Cup has died
18 September 15:25
Football

Scorer of the World Cup has died

He died after a long illness
World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO
17 September 18:55
Other

World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO

Both travelers traveled 186 miles (300 kilometers) to reach Azerbaijan
Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO
16 September 20:44
Paris-2024

Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO

At the meeting organized at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes on their achievements
Olympic champions looking for a coach on social media
17 September 11:49
Paris-2024

Olympic champions looking for a coach on social media

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) shared a post about it on its LinkedIn account