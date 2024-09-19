Foundation stone was laid for “Imarat” Stadium in Aghdam city

On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the “Imarat” Stadium in the city of Aghdam.
Despite Lionel Messi playing for Argentina in the final, the team could not win due to the referee's stubborn zeal
Cristiano Ronaldo has never played under Pioli’s direct management
National team will play their last match against the Russian team on September 22
Neftchi has officially addressed the rumors regarding Gara Garayev's departure from the club
Both travelers traveled 186 miles (300 kilometers) to reach Azerbaijan
At the meeting organized at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes on their achievements